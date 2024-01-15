RFK Jr may need a phrenologist

A recent photo of Presidential hopeful and wild pseudoscientist RFK Jr shows him having a Conehead like a citizen of Remulak.

Maybe a phrenologist can read RFK Jr's super weird-looking skull and figure out what the hell is going on with the guy. Perhaps if he had been vaccinated his head wouldn't have suddenly elongated, as if his forehead is trying to get away from his mouth. Maybe this is nothing but a photographic trick, but that head ain't of this earth!

Mr. Kennedy's collar also appears to be very tight, and he looks very uncomfortable. Perhaps he should consult a soothsayer.