Man ejected out of RV on freeway, flew across median, and survived! (video)

On Monday, the driver of an RV brushed against the center divide on a Los Angeles freeway resulting in the passenger getting launched out of the hulking vehicle. The man flew across the center divide but fortunately was not hit by oncoming traffic. Incredibly, he survived the incident. Video below. Apparently, the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

According to an individual who stopped to assist right after the accident, the RV driver "kept saying 'Where's my husband? Where's my husband?!'"

CBS News reports that "the Los Angeles County Fire Department said their paramedics took one person to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this point, but video from the crash site showed one man with severe road rash but conscious.

