Twitter alternative Bluesky launches RSS feeds

Twitter is getting worse than ever under its new ownership: every popular tweet is deluged with AI bots, right-wing memes and ads for sex workers, dropshipped gadgets and crypto scams. But Threads is a grimly proprietary affair, and has its own quality issues as it must grow fast or die in the context of the big tech business model. Bluesky is the other Twitter clone with significant promise, and it just launched an old-school, open-web feature that shows why: Real Simple Syndication. RSS feeds!

This initial version of the Bluesky RSS feeds look very promising, and we hope the Bluesky team continues to improve them. If there's anything more you'd like to see from Bluesky's RSS feeds, you can submit feedback to them on their GitHub Discussion board or through their social media profiles listed on the Bluesky website. Alternatively, you can also shoot us a message with your feedback, and we'll reach out to Bluesky to make sure they get it. And of course, our very own Bluesky RSS feeds are always available if you need them by just adding openrss.org to the beginning of any Bluesky user's profile in the browser URL bar.

This one feature alone has me dusting off NetNewsWire for the first time in years. Does it still work? Where do I put the coal in? RSS feeds!