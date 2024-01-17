Oklahoma bill requires"furry" children to be removed from school by parents or animal control

Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-Lane) has filed House Bill 3084 which would ban "students who purport to be an imaginary animal or animal species, or who engage in anthropomorphic behavior commonly referred to as furries at school."

If the furry children's parents are unable or unwilling to retrieve them, "animal control services shall be contacted to remove the student."

The idiocy never pawses: Humphrey is known for introducing a 2017 anti-choice bill requiring pregnant women to get the "written informed consent of the father" before having an abortion" and was involved in a bill banning transgender athletes from playing on women's sports teams.

(The Oklahaman)

