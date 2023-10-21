Extremely dedicated modder puts anthropomorphic animals in Cyberpunk 2077

Furries are everywhere. It must be one of the founding rules of the Internet—and now they've arrived in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, courtesy of the recent Biosculpted Exotics mod. Interestingly, Exotics are actually a deep lore cut from the TTRPGs Cyberpunk 2077 is based off of; humans who spend insane amounts of time and money to sculpt themselves into forms resembling anthropomorphic animals. Think of them like the sci-fi equivalent of $15,000 fursuits.

There are even entire Exotic street gangs- imagine getting mugged by a pack of furries on your way home from work at your local megacorporation.

While one suspects there were ulterior motives beyond simple lore compliance, the artistry on display here is stunning. There are multiple animals with entirely custom assets, face sliders, and reworks of every piece of clothing in the game to make them compatible. This definitely goes in the list of highest-effort mods that are still just plain weird, right next to the one that turns everyone in Fallout 4 into a dinosaur.