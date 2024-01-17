Pauly Shore is Richard Simmons

Pauly Shore will play fitness legend Richard Simmons for a new biopic in development at Warner Bros.

"We all need this biopic now more than ever. Simmons represented mental health, getting people in shape and being his authentic silly self!" says Pauly Shore. "Whenever he was on TV you could never take your eyes off of him and he brought such a joy to his appearances that represented nothing but a good time."

Yeah buuuuddy.

Mark Wolper of The Wolper Organization said of the upcoming biopic: "There is an amazing, dramatic and uplifting story to tell about Richard Simmons. My company has been making historical dramas and biopics for over 50 years now … we know what works. We have been dancing around the idea for years, but it never coalesced until several months ago when I saw the press about Pauly Shore being touted by social media as the ONLY person that could play Richard. I saw the picture of them and realized these two are very similar, they both lived or died by how the world perceived them, they both fought to give their fans what they wanted and they both deserve an amazing comeback story! My company has locked Pauly down to play Richard Simmons and we are in serious discussions with a major writer to develop this as a dramatic and heartfelt feature in the tone of 'Little Miss Sunshine.'"