Here are the ten worst movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes compiled a list of the "100 Worst Movies of All Time." Now, before you start complaining that your favorite flop didn't make the cut, note that all the films were required to have scored less than 6% on the Tomatometer, based on at least 20 reviews. Also, the editors point out, the reason why so many of the selections are from the last 20 years is because "more reviews are being written and collected than ever before, so today's disasters have a better chance of vaunting over 20 reviews." So, without further a-do, here are the top ten:

1: Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002) {trailer above} 2: One Missed Call (2008) 3: Left Behind (2014) 4: A Thousand Words (2012)



5: Gotti (2018)



6: Pinocchio (2002) 7: Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004) 8: Gold Diggers (2003) 9: The Last Days of American Crime (2020) 10: Jaws The Revenge (1987) {trailer below}