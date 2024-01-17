Star Trek Starfleet insignia spotted on Mars

Starfleet had a base on Mars, as evidenced by an image captured by NASA's Curiosity rover. Amateur astronomer Scott Atkinson found the stone sculpture of the Starfleet insignia among a pile of rocks on the Red Planet's Mount Sharp (Aeolis Mons).

"I bet the Star Trek fans on the @MarsCuriosity team smiled like Cheshire Cats when they saw this new image appear on their screens," Atkinson posted on X.

From Space.com: