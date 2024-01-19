Winner of a prestigious literary award unabashedly used AI to write it

Upon winning Japan's Akutagawa Prize for best work of fiction by a new author, author Rie Kudan proudly described her use of Artificial Intelligence in writing it.
AI can be used as a handy tool. Thirty-three-year-old Rie Kudan absolutely intends to continue using generative AI to help her write fiction.
After Japanese author Rie Kudan won one of the country's most prestigious literary awards, she admitted she'd had help from an unusual source — ChatGPT.
"I plan to continue to profit from the use of AI in the writing of my novels, while letting my creativity express itself to the fullest," said the 33-year-old, who was awarded the Akutagawa Prize for the best work of fiction by a promising new writer on Wednesday.
The author then confirmed at a press conference that around 5% of her book "The Tokyo Tower of Sympathy" — which was lauded by committee members as "practically flawless" — was word-for-word generated by AI.CNN