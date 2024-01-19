Winner of a prestigious literary award unabashedly used AI to write it

Upon winning Japan's Akutagawa Prize for best work of fiction by a new author, author Rie Kudan proudly described her use of Artificial Intelligence in writing it.

AI can be used as a handy tool. Thirty-three-year-old Rie Kudan absolutely intends to continue using generative AI to help her write fiction. I enjoy using it to create images for our blog, as they're frequently more entertaining than the stock photos I rely on.