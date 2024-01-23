"LawnTok" features mesmerizing videos of folks mowing lawns, trimming trees, blowing leaves, and more

I recently discovered "LawnTok," that part of TikTok where people share videos of lawn mowing, tree trimming, leaf blowing, and more. There's something really satisfying about watching videos where mess is transformed into order.

One of the standout LawnTok creators is Chase Stetson, who works for Mike's Lawncare Service in Louisville, Kentucky. On social media he's known as "That Lawn Dude," and on his Instagram he calls himself "CEO of Lawn." His best videos are those where he's mowing lawns and trimming trees. I find it incredibly relaxing to watch him create cool patterns in the lawns he mows. I hope you enjoy his work, too!

To see more of his lawnmowing, check out his TikTok. And lawns are, of course, a regular thing here at Boing Boing.