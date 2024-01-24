When a Texas cop is accused of rape, it's called "sex without consent"

The Houston Chronicle reports that a "former Arcola police officer pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping a 26-year-old Pasadena woman he pulled over in 2019 and was accused of engaging in sex with her without her consent."

Twitter's community notes points out, "Engaging in sex without consent is the definition of rape." And as one commenter said, "It's rape even if someone in custody 'gives consent' so I don't know what excuse they have for avoiding the word when even the paper admits they didn't."

As reported in the paper, "The officer, Hector Aaron Ruiz admitted to stopping the woman around 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 and making her follow him in her vehicle to a subdivision in Fort Bend County, where he had sex with her without her permission, according to court documents… The Pasadena woman testified during the trial in May and told the jury that Ruiz's actions resulted in her being diagnosed with anxiety, acute PTSD and insomnia. During the crime, the woman said she was 'in panic survival mode.'"

This means Texas Governor Abbott, who said he would "eliminate all rapists from the streets" can carve another victory notch in his belt simply by eliminating the word rapist.

At least Hector Aaron Ruiz is going to receive a prison sentence, unlike former Irvine cop David Alex Park, who ejaculated on a female motorist but escaped criminal liability.