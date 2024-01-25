Texas Governor Greg Abbott declares that Texas law supercedes Federal authority and hints at secession

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted an open letter on Wednesday alleging that Biden and the Federal government have violated the Constitution by failing to protect the states from the "invasion" of immigrants.

He is responding to a Supreme Court ruling that held that Federal agents must be permitted to remove razor wire that Texas had rolled out on Rio Grande to stop migrants. In defiance of that ruling, Texas National Guard and state troopers are still setting up more razor wire.

He claims that Texas's authority to defend and protect itself against migration is the "supreme law of the land" and "supersedes and federal statutes."

The failure of the Biden Administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this State the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas's constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border.

It's been pointed out on social media that the seceding states of the Civil War used similar language and justifications:

Abbott's accusation that the federal government has breached the Constitution by having "broken the compact between the United States and the States" is lifted nearly verbatim from South Carolina's 1860 declaration of secession. pic.twitter.com/xK5OZKXwJ3 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) January 25, 2024

An article by David Badash on AlterNet.org (link here) gathers the reactions of some Constitutional scholars and experts.