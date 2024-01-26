Watch a 40-second forest time-lapse video that took a year to record

Watch a 40 second forest time-lapse that took a year to record. Watching the seasons fly by is beautiful and melancholy. Sometimes it feels time truly goes by so fast.

One of my goals for 2024 is to find ways to slow down time, psychologically. For me, what helps to feel like time isn't slipping away is spending less time scrolling on social media, reading more, and spending more time outside. This forest time-lapse (previously at Boing Boing) was a great reminder to slow down and breathe.

From Youtube:

"Images snapped at the same spot through one year. Showing the seasons change. The audio is actual recordings from the same spot. The images are from Oslo, Norway 2008."