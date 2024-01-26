How to do astonishing (and easy-ish) finger ring magic tricks (video)

In the 10 minute video below, Oscar Owen teaches us how to do eight astonishing finger ring magic tricks. The illusions include causing a ring to appear and disappear various ways and even melt onto your finger.

Several of them are easy-ish but all take practice to master. The best part is that you don't need anything other than your hands and a plain finger ring. As with many visual tricks though, it's all about the angles so practicing in the mirror helps!

More magic tricks right here!

(via DIGG)