For those who lack real ESP abilities, celebrity coach Oscar Owen shared five simple card tricks to make others believe you can read their minds. The grand finale is an explanation of a trick frequently employed by the great David Blaine.

As a rule, I prefer not to find out magicians' secrets—it ruins the wonder—but these are classic tricks with which you can mystify your friends:

image: Rob Beschizza/Boing Boing

(via DIGG)