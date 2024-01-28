Cursive handwriting makes a comeback

Supposedly "Shunned in computer age," as Reuters puts it, cursive handwriting is making a comeback. In California, students are now required to learn how to write all joined-up like. The law was passed last summer and came into force this month.

Assembly Bill 446, sponsored by former elementary school teacher Sharon Quirk-Silva and signed into law in October, requires handwriting instruction for the 2.6 million Californians in grades one to six, roughly ages 6 to 12, and cursive lessons for the "appropriate" grade levels – generally considered to be third grade and above. Experts say learning cursive improves cognitive development, reading comprehension and fine motor skills, among other benefits. Some educators also find value in teaching children to read historic documents and family letters from generations past.

It's obviously pointless in itself, but seems a fantastic delivery system for all sorts of useful skills. Next up, Minoan Linear B in AP.