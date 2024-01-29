Sonar image may show Ameelia Earhart's missing plane

On July 2, 1937, Amelia Earhart and her navigator disappeared while flying over the Pacific Ocean during their trip around the world. Her plane has never been found despite countless efforts to solve the mystery of its vanishing. Now, ocean exploration company Deep Sea Vision has shared the sonar image above that they say "appears to be Earhart's Lockheed 10-E Electra" airplane.

They captured the image with an underwater robot 16,000 feet below the ocean's surface near Howland Island about 1,700 nautical miles southwest of Honolulu. The island was a fueling stop destination during Earhart's journey but they never made it.

From CBS News: