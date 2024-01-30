Ex-con YouTuber provides a look into gourmet prison cuisine

If there's one thing inmates are known for (besides the horribly skewed justice system that landed them in prison in the first place), it's their resourcefulness—just look at The Shawshank Redemption. Convicted felon turned successful YouTuber DPeezy2099 has built a career out of showing off exactly how resourceful they can get, using common ingredients found in jails and halfway houses to construct everything from apple pie to nachos to jury-rigged cigarette lighters.

Depending on your perspective, it's enough to either make you want a jailhouse cookbook or convince you to stick hard to the straight and narrow so you never have to endure prison cuisine.

Aside from the food, though, he does provide actual advice and insight into everyday life behind bars and posts food reviews from the outside, often featuring his family. It's refreshing to see someone bouncing back so well from prior mistakes.

