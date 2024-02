The Bird Calls Phone is not your average payphone. This free vintage payphone will play lovely bird songs for anyone who picks it up. Each button will play a different song from a bird local to the area.

The phone is located in Takoma Park, Maryland. I hope to be able to visit this fun public art piece sometime!

From Atlas Obscura: "The Bird Calls Phone was created by local resident David Schulman, who re-wired an old payphone in 2016 as a submission to a public art contest."