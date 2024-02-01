Three-year-old boy plucked from inside a Hello Kitty claw machine (video)

Police were called to a Capalaba, Australia shopping mall on Saturday to rescue a 3-year-old trapped among a pile of plushies inside a Hello Kitty claw machine. According to the report, the young fellow, named Ethan, managed to squeeze through the machine's dispenser slot "in pursuit of the ultimate prize." Worth noting is that he doesn't seem unhappy in the machine.

To retrieve Ethan, the police instructed him to move to the corner of the machine and cover his eyes after which they smashed one of the glass panes. Following his rescue, Ethan was invited to select his favorite prize. Win!