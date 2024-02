I love this compilation video of weird and wonderful inventions from the past. The video features unique bicycles, vehicles, and a sprinkler that one can wear on their head as they extinguish a fire.

My two favorite clips in this video are of the person riding the very tall, 4-wheel, bouncy bicycle, and the two men riding the comically small bikes.

These all look so fun and hazardous. I want to play with them all!