Artist has applied over one million dabs of acrylic paint to create his artwork during the past 12 years

I love watching videos of Zach Frank creating his "dab paintings". He explains that the process of creating art is, for him, a "form of meditation," and that sentiment seems to carry over to the viewer, as well. I find it mesmerizing to watch him apply perfect blob of paint after perfect blob of paint to canvasses, and the overall finished effect is a kind of 3-D pointillism on steroids. This sunflower is a perfect example of his work—it has 1,111 yellow/orange dots, and 1,111 black/bronze dots.

Frank shares his artwork on social media, where he describes himself as an "Abstract Expressionist Painter and Man of Many Hats." I'd love to see his work in person, and folks lucky enough to live in Los Angeles can do just that, as his first solo exhibit, "Problems 30.5", opens March 1 at Exhibit A Gallery. All Events describes the massive amounts of work that Frank has put into creating the exhibit:

Over the past 12 years, Zach Frank has applied over one million acrylic dabs on the 150+ paintings from his worldwide sensation painting series "Problems". This is the first solo exhibition in Los Angeles for Frank, and marks the first time his "Problems" series is publicly displayed. These paintings have been viewed over 1 billion times on social media landing Frank notable partnerships with brands such as Microsoft, Sotheby's International Realty, The Masters at Augusta National, and Candy Crush. "Problems 30.5" opens up at 6PM on Friday, March 1st, 2024 on Z's 30 1/2 birthday. The show will remain open til March 3rd, 2024.

Until I can get out to Los Angeles to see his show, I'll just have to make do seeing his work on his TikTok and Instagram.