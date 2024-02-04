Bryce Hardy makes otherworldly art out of ethically-sourced dead insects

Bryce Hardy is an artist who makes otherworldly art out of ethically sourced, dead insects. He combines different insects' body parts to make these stunning, surreal creatures. It seems like such an intricate and fragile process to make these creations. I'd love to see a close up of the sculpting process.



This fancy alien-like being holding the leash of a tiny pet bug is my favorite, though I adore all of Bryce Hardy's works.

I'm so happy I stumbled upon Hardy's page. If you want to check out his website, you can see it here.

Did you know that the largest insect that ever lived, the Dragonfly-like Meganeuropsis, had a wingspan of 28 inches?