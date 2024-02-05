Cat shelter will neuter your ex in effigy for Valentine's Day

Are you alone on Valentine's Day with nothing but your spite? You're not the only one. Luckily, New Jersey-based pet shelter Homeward Bound Adoption has you covered. As part of a special promotion, Homeward Bound will name a feral cat after your ex and spay or neuter them, all for the relatively low price of $50. That'll show him- or at least give you a nice sense of catharsis.

If you have both money to burn and a lingering, deep-seated sense of resentment towards your ex, this might just be the gift you need this Valentine's Day. As Homeward Bound says, some things just shouldn't breed.