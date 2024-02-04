A gargoyle was in such a bad mood from the cold weather that it decided to puke out an icicle. Its expression, paired with the giant icicle coming out of its gaping mouth is too perfect.

Some of these are scuppers—architectural features designed to draw and divert rainwater—others are fountains in the deep cold of winter. All in all, gargoyles puking icicles.

I understand their inner turmoil. This is how I feel every time it's freezing outside. It's too bad that the icicles aren't a permanent part of the statue, and just a winter treat.

Previously: A brief history of gargoyles