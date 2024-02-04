German beer company creates a very beary homage to Jeremy Allen White's sexy Calvin Klein commercial

If you're a fan of Hulu's hit show "The Bear" or of Jeremy Allen White, who plays chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, you've probably seen White's recent Calvin Klein advertisement, which Pink News describes:
In the ad, White, who played Lip Gallagher in the US version of Shameless, is seen running about New York stripping off his clothes and climbing to the top of a building. All to a sexy version of Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me."
If that's not really your thing, perhaps you'll enjoy this homage that German beer brand BRLO created to promoted its alcohol-free pale ale, NAKED. Again, Pink News:
In a video shared on social media, out gay, London-based actor Gerrard Woodward copies White's moves while strutting about in Germany.
Woodward shows off his thick thighs and hair-covered dad bod as he walks about in his tighty-whities, before stripping down out of his underwear altogether. Now that is how you, ahem, top Jeremy Allen White.
Here's the original:
And here's the very beary version:
Honestly, I think they're both terrific – what's not to love? Enjoy!
