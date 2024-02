This googly-eye face mask masterpiece is so much fun to watch. It was created by @killercolours for halloween, but I would love to see someone wearing this out anytime of the year.

The best part is the way that the googly eyes move around when the artist shakes their head. The contact lenses and eye makeup are the perfect finishing touches.

I love this costume!

Previously: Googly eyes enhance public spaces, and make everything better