Twitter users' woes force Elmo to play therapist

It's long been said that one shouldn't ask questions if they're not ready for the answers. Someone should have told Elmo that, however. The Sesame Street mascot took to X (formerly Twitter) not too long ago with an innocent enough question: How is everybody doing? Unfortunately, he seems to have underestimated the existential ennui faced by online young people today, and to say the floodgates were opened was an understatement. Users were quick to share their woes, flooding Elmo with far more than he bargained for. He's a puppet, guys. Chill.

Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life. — Contrarian (@ContrarianGuild) January 29, 2024

I'm at my lowest. Thanks for asking. — woshingo (@Woshingo) January 29, 2024

The world is burning around us, Elmo. pic.twitter.com/c3swrzHWYY — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) January 29, 2024

At least Elmo has taken the trauma dumping in stride.