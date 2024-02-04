Twitter users' woes force Elmo to play therapist

It's long been said that one shouldn't ask questions if they're not ready for the answers. Someone should have told Elmo that, however. The Sesame Street mascot took to X (formerly Twitter) not too long ago with an innocent enough question: How is everybody doing? Unfortunately, he seems to have underestimated the existential ennui faced by online young people today, and to say the floodgates were opened was an understatement. Users were quick to share their woes, flooding Elmo with far more than he bargained for. He's a puppet, guys. Chill.
At least Elmo has taken the trauma dumping in stride.