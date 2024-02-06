Chuck E. Cheese University teaches you to play a costumed character with gusto! (video)

If you attended Chuck E. Cheese University in the 1980s, you may have learned how to play one of the iconic costumed characters that roamed the restaurant. One important lesson in the below video: "We must strive to keep all our costumes clean and well-maintained. The outside appearance of the costume reflects on you, the performer." Chuck's skincare regimen involves Formula 409.

Chuck E. Cheese was the brainchild of Nolan Bushnell, the "king of Pong" who famously founded Atari and launched a home videogame revolution before combining high-technology and robot animals with affordable family dining. You can read about Bushnell's incredible trajectory in this profile I wrote for Salon in 1999.)

