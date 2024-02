And I thought turning old vinyl records into bowls was crafty! The artisans at record pressing plant Gold Rush turn the scraps from the vinyl manufacturing process into technicolor bouquets of PVC.

"Each bouquet includes a mix of four (4) roses, wrapped in an LP. Colors for your bouquet will vary based on what materials we have available."

Each bouquet is $49 and you'll need to order today for delivery by Valentine's Day in the US.

"Recycled Vinyl Flower Bouquet – Multi-Color" (Gold Rush)