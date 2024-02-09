In-N-Out historian shows off lesser-known secret menu items like the Flying Dutchman (video)

In-N-Out's secret menu are the not-so-secret items that you can order if you know the code names. Of course, there's "Animal Style," "Protein Style," "4×4," etc. But there's more. So much more.

Chef and Los Angeles restaurant historian George Geary visited In-N-Out with a KTLA news crew to taste an array of the lesser-known secrets, including Sport Peppers (pepperoncinis smashed into the patty), the Flying Dutchman (two piece of cheese, two patties, no bread), and Lemon Fries (lemon squeezed onto the potatoes).

(via Digg)