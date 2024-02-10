Burger King hosts yet another user-generated content contest, proving they've learned nothing

It's an unspoken rule of the Internet by now: if a company opens up any kind of poll to the general public, it's going to get flooded. One need look no further than the legendary Boaty McBoatface or Mountain Dew's limited-time "Hitler Did Nothing Wrong" flavor. User-generated content contests like these have seen less use in recent years for this precise reason. Someone at Burger King doesn't seem to have learned from McDonalds' folly, however, hosting a high-profile contest that tasks YOU with creating your very own Whopper for a cool million bucks.

every Whopper is a masterpiece. here's how to craft your own Million Dollar Whopper for a chance to win 🍔⬇️👑https://t.co/FJ9SqcNZxe the BK app or go to https://t.co/0FGr0FNel9 📲

2.log in with Royal Perks 👑

3.craft your Million Dollar Whopper with up to 8 toppings 🍔… pic.twitter.com/HGVHZB6v3x — Burger King (@BurgerKing) February 5, 2024

To be fair, it does seem pretty airtight. All you get are eight ingredients pulled from a pre-approved list, which are then mashed together into a horrible AI-generated monstrosity.

Previously: Disfranchised Pittsburgh McDonald's demolished instantly, avoiding fate of disfranchised Pittsburgh Burger King

You also don't get to name it, thus reducing the likelihood of the Hitler Burger topping BK's menu. Still, knowing the Internet, someone will manage to submit a Pepto-Bismol-slathered monstrosity-or just hack the website, like in the aforementioned Mountain Dew contest.