These Viking Glass vases are dressed up like the Yip-Yips

I can't think of a cuter way to display these vintage Mid Century Modern Viking Glass vases—they're all dressed up like The Martians (also known as Yip-Yips) from Sesame Street. The vases were posted recently on the Instagram account of Atomic Shamrock Vintage, with the text: ∑

The Martians have arrived for Halloween!

Atomic Shamrock Vintage sells antiques in booth 828 at Paramount Marketplace in Wichita, Kansas. Atomic Shamrock Vintage describes their business as:

MCM✨VINTAGE✨GLASS✨DANISH MODERN✨ COSCO CART RESTORATION✨MCM DESIGN✨

I love the Yip-Yips, and I love MCM design—the combination of the two is just *chef's kiss*! Go check out the Martians and other offerings from Atomic Shamrock Vintage on their Instagram.