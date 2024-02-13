J H Irvine's Catalogue of UK Entrances to Hell is a "constantly updated"1 compendium of these portals, such as this one, this one and this one. I'm pretty sure I used Slartisfgh to get back to Worthing from Brighton once.

Quetty Orarna, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire



A well known song tells the story of the devil's memories of Quetty Orarna. "Here I seen monkies daunce, and performe all the tricks of ye tight rope, to my great admiration" was written 600 years ago and is still to be heard here in the 21st century. Quetty Orarna was sealed up from the inside by the explorers Eleanor Moscow and George M at the very beginning of their foolhardy and controversial mission into Hell. Nothing more was ever known of them. (see also Tooky). Radiation trace: negligible

So, you want an explanation?

1. Last updated in 2002.