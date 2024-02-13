Japanese cooking channel creates deliciously adorable treats

Tastemade Japan is one of those guilty pleasures that at the same time makes me voraciously hungry. It's a calmer, Japanese-language arm of the popular Tastemade cooking channel, focusing less on bombastic, Guy Fieri-esque presentation and more on making their dishes look cute as humanly possible. Take, for instance, their adorably macabre bear cookie, which convinced me to try making the same thing at home:

And don't worry if you don't speak Japanese! As some wise sage once said, food is a universal language.