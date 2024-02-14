Florida cop confuses acorn falling on his car with a gunshot and starts shooting at nothing

"I'm hit! I'm hit!" Okaloosa County deputy Jesse Hernandez yelled before opening fire on his own patrol car where a suspect was in custody in the back seat. Thing is, nobody was shooting at Hernandez. Rather, he had heard an acorn land on his cruiser's roof and thought it was a gunshot. So he, um, returned the fire. His partner, a sergeant, then started shooting.

They both emptied their guns into the vehicle but fortunately Hernandez wasn't injured. Watch the bodycam footage above.

From ABC News: