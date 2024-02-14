Florida cop confuses acorn falling on his car with a gunshot and starts shooting at nothing

"I'm hit! I'm hit!" Okaloosa County deputy Jesse Hernandez yelled before opening fire on his own patrol car where a suspect was in custody in the back seat. Thing is, nobody was shooting at Hernandez. Rather, he had heard an acorn land on his cruiser's roof and thought it was a gunshot. So he, um, returned the fire. His partner, a sergeant, then started shooting.
They both emptied their guns into the vehicle but fortunately Hernandez wasn't injured. Watch the bodycam footage above.
From ABC News:
The investigation determined that Hernandez's use of force was "not objectively reasonable," the sheriff's office said. He resigned during the course of the investigation on Dec. 4, 2023, nearly a year after joining the force, according to the sheriff's office[…]
The sergeant's use of force was found to be "objectively reasonable" and she was exonerated, the sheriff's office said.
Both were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.
Aden said they "understand this situation was traumatic" for the man detained in the patrol vehicle and are "thankful" he wasn't injured.