Long-term meditation changes your poop

A new study of Tibetan monks reveals that a dedicated practice of meditation changes your poop. According to the new research from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, the specific population of gut bacteria in the meditating monks' poop is "associated with a reduced risk of anxiety, depression and cardiovascular disease and could enhance immune function."

Overall, these results suggest that meditation plays a positive role in psychosomatic conditions and well-being," the researchers write in their scientific paper.

The researchers compared the fecal samples of the monks with a control group living near the temple. Both groups had the same diet of staple food that "included highland barley, rice, steamed bread and noodles, and the supplementary food primarily comprised vegetables, meat and butter tea."

From Psypost: