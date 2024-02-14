Magnificent 19th century portraits of people with huge tumors

The good people at Weird Universe share these delightful 19th century oil paintings of people with huge tumors. In the 1830s, Dr. Peter Parker (no relation to Spider-Man) commissioned Western-trained oil painter Lam Qua to create the portraits of patients in China's Canton Hospital who suffered from large tumors or other deformities.

According to the the Yale University Library, "Parker displayed these portraits on trips to the United States to promote his missionary activities. He left them to the Pathology Department of the Yale Medical School, which later gave them to the Historical Library."

None of the 80 individuals whose portraits are in the collection have been identified.