Open an official Valentine from your favorite Undertale character

Even almost ten years after its release, indie RPG Undertale – and its confusingly-named followup Deltarune – continues to enjoy unprecedented popularity, inspiring art, music, entire spinoff fangames, and more. The newest Undertale Newsletter – an infrequent publication by the game's writer, composer and primary developer, Toby Fox – gives some of that love back by including Valentine's Day cards from the game's characters. Although only three are presented a time, you can refresh the page as many times as you like to see three more randomly pulled from a set of approximately 50. Can YOU collect them all?!

…Or, you know, just stop when you have one from your favorite character. That works too.