Someone left $30,000 cash on a NYC train… and got it back

Of all the surprising things that New York City's Municipal Transit Authority employees find left behind on trains, this has to be the most valuable. On a Long Island Rail Road train to Ronkonkoma, Assistant Conductor Christopher Nocito spotted a bag sitting on a seat. A quick peek inside revealed it was packed with cold, hard cash.

"I was told there was about $30,000 in it. I didn't actually count it," Nocito told ABC7NY.

What's most incredible is that the owner was reunited with their money.

"I was looking through the bag to if there was a receipt, a name," explained MTA Police detective Kristin Riker. "They did leave a planner in the bag and I saw this person had an appointment to get their car inspected so I ended up contacting the mechanic and sent the mechanic a picture of the person asking if he can help me identify who the person was, and that got the ball rolling to get contact to the lost and found and reach out to this person so they can get their bag."

Of course, one has to wonder why someone would carry $30,000 in cash around.