CNN journalists complain Gaza reportage bias

Headlines from major news networks make Western media's pro-Israel bias clear. Passive voice, a lack of Palestinian perspective, and inexhaustible coverage of the Israeli experience all paint a comprehensive portrait of exactly one side of the conflict. Now, internal rumblings from within CNN, one of the heavy hitters of American journalism, describe it plainly as malpractice.

"The majority of news since the war began, regardless of how accurate the initial reporting, has been skewed by a systemic and institutional bias within the network toward Israel," said one CNN staffer. "Ultimately, CNN's coverage of the Israel-Gaza war amounts to journalistic malpractice." Chris McGreal, The Guardian

CNN isn't alone, as countless other networks have definitive partiality. Even the Guardian, who reported on CNN's directive, has clear evidence of bias.