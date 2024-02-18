Watch this ice queen lift a weight made from ice in a painfully cold looking pool of water. Galkina Anechka posts regular videos of herself doing various tricks and stunts in a freezing lake, surrounded by a vast landscape of ice and snow.

Anechka is the ultimate badass. She even uses ice props like these ice headphones and turntable, and this ice telephone to make fun skits. How she avoids hypothermia is beyond me, but I love her wild spirit and daring ice videos.

See also: Freak hailstorm in Italy causes river of ice to roar down the main boulevard, injuring 100