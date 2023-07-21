Freak hailstorm in Italy causes river of ice to roar down the main boulevard, injuring 100

As 170 million people in the U.S. roast in triple-digit temperatures, Italians are suffering from a streak of freak weather that has resulted in over 100 injuries and at least two deaths.

A massive hailstorm in the northern Italian town of Seregno gave rise to an icy river that plowed through the town (see astonishing video below). Other parts of Italy are experiencing windstorms. And Sicilians are being treated to 113-degree weather, with a power grid threatening to shut down as a result of air conditioner use.

Euronews reports that hospital admissions have gone up 20 percent.