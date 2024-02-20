Gallery security guard inexplicably tries to eat artwork (video)

A security guard at Moscow's Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh) was so enamored with a particular artwork that he, um, attempted to eat it. The multimedia installation is titled "Escape of the Goldfish." You can see the guard touching the work and then attempts to pull the goldfish model off of the piece. Video below.

Once he manages to remove the faux fish, he apparently sniffs it and then takes a bite. According to Coast to Coast, when officials confronted the man, he said that "a lack of sleep led him to deface the artwork."

The fellow is no longer employed by the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy.