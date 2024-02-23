Japan's top anime producer arrested on child pornography charges

One of the top producers in Japan's anime world was arrested on child pornography charges.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 52-year-old Koichiro Ito, a 20-year veteran who produced beautiful blockbusters such as director Makoto Shinkai's recent Weathering with You, Suzume, and Your Name, has been accused of contacting a 15-year-old girl over social media and talking her into sending him nude selfies.

And the unsavory film producer has reportedly admitted to the crime, but says he's not sure which victim they are referring to, as he had convinced several young girls to send him nude photos.

From The Hollywood Reporter: