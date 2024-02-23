Japan's top anime producer arrested on child pornography charges

One of the top producers in Japan's anime world was arrested on child pornography charges.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, 52-year-old Koichiro Ito, a 20-year veteran who produced beautiful blockbusters such as director Makoto Shinkai's recent Weathering with You, Suzume, and Your Name, has been accused of contacting a 15-year-old girl over social media and talking her into sending him nude selfies.
And the unsavory film producer has reportedly admitted to the crime, but says he's not sure which victim they are referring to, as he had convinced several young girls to send him nude photos.
From The Hollywood Reporter:
According to another report from leading Tokyo broadcaster TBS, Ito transferred 12,500 yen (about $85) to the girl in exchange for the photos, violating Japan's Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act. He was taken into custody near his home in Tokyo's Shibuya ward Wednesday.
Ito's arrest has sent shock waves through Japan's insular anime industry. The executive has anime credits dating back nearly 20 years …
According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Ito has essentially admitted the charges. He told investigators that he had nude images sent to him by underage girls on several occasions, and couldn't recall which girl the police were referring to with their current case. The police are searching for other potential victims. They began their probe of Ito after coming across his name during the investigation of a separate, unrelated child prostitution case.