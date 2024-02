I love this "Instant Room-Tidier" by Joseph's Machines. The machine consists of a heavy laundry basket that, when dropped, pulls on a series of ropes attached to various items in the room. The ropes pull the items back into their proper places, instantly cleaning up the mess.

Why aren't we all attaching ropes to all of our belongings to make cleaning easier? I'd never misplace anything again if I did this.

I think this cleaning method may be the solution to all of my problems.