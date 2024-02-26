Some really fun posters of the Muppets celebrating the National Parks

Artist Danny Beckwith has created a bunch of really appealing fan-art posters featuring the Muppets in WPA-style National Park posters.

Beckwith describes how he got started with this project:

This first series was inspired by my trip to Kings Canyon & Sequoia National Park. It was a dream to be amongst the giant trees and camp under the milky way. I got my chance in July 2022 and it was unforgettable. I wanted to capture the fun, beauty, and magic of this natural place.

Here are just a few of the dozens of posters at Beckwith's website:

—

—

For the record, I asked Beckwith if he used AI to help create these, and he responded, "These posters do not use AI in any way but are sketched, designed, and painted by hand digitally."

Illustrations posted with the permission of Danny Beckwith.

H/t @derekburgan at Touring Plans

Also: The Muppets bring mayhem to Disney+ with new rock-and-roll series