Creepy goblin doll comes alive in haunting video

Freaky news from Bolivia about a goblin doll that appears to come alive. Video below!

According to Coast to Coast, "the creator of the doll at the center of the curious case claims that the incident is not the first time that something supernatural has come about by way of his dolls. He went on to assert that, before being sold, they are brought to an enchanted forest where elemental beings are provided the opportunity to inhabit the figurines and serve as protector for the homeowner who eventually buys them."

Some suggest the video could be faked but those skeptics are probably in cahoots with the goblin!