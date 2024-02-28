David Cross's new stand-up special tonight on YouTube

Comedian David Cross (Mr. Show, Arrested Development, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret) will be premiering his new stand-up special, "Worst Daddy in the World" tonight at 10pm ET. Link is here.

I saw him perform a version of this material in New York City, and I can highly recommend it. His comedy is always smart and subtly subversive, while still being very silly and somehow playful. It looks as though the special will include the audience participation section of the show I saw, which I thought was innovative and hilarious.

Cross says he will be live in the YouTube chat during the premiere, so expect comedy about comedy.

