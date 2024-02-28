New images of Odysseus lunar lander showing its broken leg

On February 22, Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lunar lander touched down near the Moon's south pole. It was the first American landing on the Moon since a 1972 Apollo mission. Unfortunately, it experienced a tough touchdown.

"We hit harder, and sort of skidded along the way," said Intuitive Machines CEO and co-founder Steve Altemus today where the first clear images of the lander were revealed. "The landing gear took the bulk of the load, and we broke one or two, possibly, landing gear" legs.

From Space.com: